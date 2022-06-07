Man broke restraining order three times in less than a week

Court news.

Danny Hedges, 31, of Eastgate, Sleaford, who admitted the breaches, had been placed on a five year restraining order in April 2021 for an offence of battery against Karry McInally and was said to have been placed on a suspended prison sentence of 12 weeks in December 2021 for three breaches of the order in July, August and December last year.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Shelley Wilson explained that Hedges breached the order a further three times on February 9, 14 and 15 this year, when he was seen in the company of Ms McInally, and he was arrested by police on February 16.

She said that, when interviewed, he blamed Ms McInally rather than himself.

In mitigation, it was claimed it would be unjust to impose the suspended sentence order on Hedges as Ms McInally had made no complaint herself about the contact, claiming that she had now moved to Scotland and that both of them had moved on and both had new partners.

The magistrates said they would not be activating the suspended prison sentence but would extend it to cover an additional 12 months and for the new breaches they were imposing three 12 weeks prison sentences to run concurrently suspended for a year.