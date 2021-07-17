Man butted then tried to bite police officers after he was arrested

Man in court after attack on police

Ritvars Meiers, 43, of Kirton Holme had admitted being drunk and disorderly and two offences of assaulting the police by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court in May and the case had been adjourned for sentence and report from the Probation Service.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said officers went to the Moon Under Water pub on September 6 after reports staff had been forced to restrain a man who had sworn at staff and was aggressive after being refused a drink.

Meiers refused to calm down and so was arrested but when he was placed in a police car, he raised his legs and kicked one of the officers on the forehead as well as missing a further three times. Meiers then aimed a 'forceful headbutt' at the other officer, hitting him on the shoulder and side of his face.

Mr Clare said Meiers 'clearly lost control' and continued to kick his feet and try to bite and spit at the officers until they were forced to hit him to stop the attack, but he continued to struggle until a police van arrived and he was placed in it.

In interview, he said he had drunk around four times his normal amount and claimed the officers struck him first.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates ordered Meiers to undergo 15 rehabilitation days and to observe a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am for the next two months.