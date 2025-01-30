Man caught and fined four days after burgling restaurant

A man has been arrested and pleaded guilty to the burglary of Cece's Bar and Grill in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning that “burglary will not be tolerated in Sleaford” after a man was arrested and fined for burgling a restaurant in the town.

A police spokesperson reported via their Facebook page that officers arrested Stefan Aird, of no fixed address, on Tuesday January 28 for the burglary of Cece’s Bar and Grill restaurant in the Market Place, Sleaford following a report of the incident happening on the evening of Saturday January 25.

Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) arrested Aird in the town centre and remanded him until he appeared in court yesterday (Wednesday) morning and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Following the court appearance, the force spokesperson said: “The court has issued him with a fine and Community Order with several conditions to comply with.

“The NPT worked tirelessly with our Response Investigation Team and Crime Scene Investigators to gather evidence that led to the prosecution of Aird.

“We continue to do everything in our power to protect the community and hardworking retailers in our town.”

The owners of the restaurant had posted CCTV footage Facebook, allegedly identifying Aird in the act of burgling the premises.