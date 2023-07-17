Register
Man caught on camera after burglaries at amusement park in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a string of commercial burglaries at an amusement park location in Skegness.
By christina redford
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST
Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.
Sometime between 12am and 1am on Sunday, July 9, a person climbed over the East wall of Bottons Pleasure Beach on the seafront.

Once within the grounds, the person has entered three separate businesses stealing cash, alcohol and around 50 disposable vapes.

Following a search of CCTV footage a man was found on the premises who Lincolnshire Police believe can help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this crime or who can identify the man in the image is asked to get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by emailing [email protected] and quoting incident number 182 of 9 July.

You can also contact police anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website on crimestoppers-uk.org/

For breaking news and more crime reports visit the Skegness Standard website at lincolnshireworld.com.