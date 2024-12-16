Man cautioned over misuse of funds linked to Woodhall Spa 1940s festival

Woodhall Spa held its final 1940s festival in 2023. Photo: Google Streetview

A man has been cautioned in relation to alleged misuse of funds relating to the Woodhall Spa 1940s festival event.

Lincolnshire Police have announced they officers have conducted a “full and thorough investigation” into an allegation of misuse of company funds relating to the Woodhall Spa 1940s festival.

In a statement they added: “A 66-year-old man has been issued with a conditional caution on November 27 for fraud by abuse of position.

“There are no monies outstanding or owed to the company’s fund today.”

The volunteer organising committee behind the festival had previously announced in November 2023 that the 2024 event had been cancelled as operating costs had become too high to carry on.

They had stated: “As our free event has become more and more popular year-on-year, the costs of keeping so many people safe, secure, well-served with the right infrastructure, like traffic management, medical cover and insurances, and entertained with the kind of wide range of performances and re-enactments any crowd deserves, have risen very sharply. Those costs also show no signs of easing in future years, in fact they are likely to increase even more. At the same time our income and reserves have been slowly eroded by external factors. As a team of volunteers, we have taken a hard and considered look at the viability of the festival, and it is with very heavy hearts that we now have no choice but to thank everyone who has supported us in any way since 2012 and say a fond goodbye.”

They added: “We remain very proud of all we achieved and all we have contributed to our home village. The joy of seeing so many people enjoy the fruits of our labour was always thrilling and the sights and songs will live long in our hearts, as we hope they do in yours.”