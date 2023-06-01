Man charged after bladed weapon used in alleged threatening incident in Skegness

A 23-year-old man has been charged following an incident with a ‘bladed weapon’ in Skegness.

In a statement from Lincolnshire Police, it is understood the Force Control Room received reports of a man with a bladed weapon on Grand Parade on Thursday, May 18..

No further details of the incident have been released but Lincolnshire Police have said that, thankfully, no-one was injured,

However, following extensive enquiries by the Response Investigation Team, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray yesterday (Tuesday).

Brogan Tomlinson, of no fixed address, was charged with threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

He has been remanded and will appear in court at a later date, Lincolnshire Police state.

Anyone who can help police with their inquiries should call 101.

