Man charged after bladed weapon used in alleged threatening incident in Skegness

In a statement from Lincolnshire Police, it is understood the Force Control Room received reports of a man with a bladed weapon on Grand Parade on Thursday, May 18..
No further details of the incident have been released but Lincolnshire Police have said that, thankfully, no-one was injured,
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, following extensive enquiries by the Response Investigation Team, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray yesterday (Tuesday).
Brogan Tomlinson, of no fixed address, was charged with threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court earlier today.
He has been remanded and will appear in court at a later date, Lincolnshire Police state.
Anyone who can help police with their inquiries should call 101.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at Crimestoppers-uk.org