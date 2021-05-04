Man charged after boy (11) hurt in Boston collision

A man has been charged in connection with a collision in which a young boy was injured.

By Mark Edwards
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 7:48 am
Police update

Luke Mills, 29, was arrested on Sunday (May 2) after the incident in Church Road, Boston, in which an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Mills, of Upsall Court in Kirton, Boston, has now been charged with the following:

Causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified;

Being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop after a road accident;

Failing to stop when required by police;

Possession of a controlled class B drug;

Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

Mills has been remanded in police custody to appear before Magistrates.