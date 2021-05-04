Man charged after boy (11) hurt in Boston collision

Police update

Luke Mills, 29, was arrested on Sunday (May 2) after the incident in Church Road, Boston, in which an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Mills, of Upsall Court in Kirton, Boston, has now been charged with the following:

Causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified;

Being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop after a road accident;

Failing to stop when required by police;

Possession of a controlled class B drug;

Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.