Man charged after fatal collision that killed seven-year-old child
Lincolnshire Police say Veselin Dudenski, of Cherry Avenue, Branston, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
It follows an investigation into a collision on the B1202 Metheringham Heath Lane, Nocton, on Friday, January 3 this year which sadly led to the death of seven-year-old Elsie Gascoigne of Metheringham.
Elsie suffered serious injuries in the collision between a blue Kia and a white Citroen Relay.
She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but sadly died the following morning, Lincolnshire Police said.
Her dad Jamie sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to friends of the family who launched fundraising pages, and two others had minor injuries.
Mr Dudenski is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 16.