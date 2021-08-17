Man charged following assault outside pub

Lincolnshire Police.

James John Oughton, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm following an incident outside the Bull and Dog pub on Southgate at around 4am.

Following an appearance at Lincoln magistrates Court yesterday (Monday), he is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date.

If anyone witnessed the incident, you are urged to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 102 of August 14.