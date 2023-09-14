Man charged following firearms incident in Wyberton
Police firearms officers were called to an address in Wyberton, near Boston on Tuesday (September 12) after a man rang up issuing threats.
According to a Lincolnshire police spokesman, staff in the Force Control Room received a call on Tuesday evening from a man alleging he was in possession of a firearm.
"The caller said he would harm himself and others at an address on Scott Drive in Wyberton,” said the spokesman.
“Armed officers were sent to the scene and saw a man leave the address.
“The man was tasered and subsequently arrested.”
Police have since stated that Terry Addison, 35, of Scott Drive, Wyberton, has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and making repeated calls to 999 that were grossly offensive or menacing. He has been bailed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on October 2.