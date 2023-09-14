Police firearms officers were called to an address in Wyberton, near Boston on Tuesday (September 12) after a man rang up issuing threats.

A man has been charged following a firearms incident.

According to a Lincolnshire police spokesman, staff in the Force Control Room received a call on Tuesday evening from a man alleging he was in possession of a firearm.

"The caller said he would harm himself and others at an address on Scott Drive in Wyberton,” said the spokesman.

“Armed officers were sent to the scene and saw a man leave the address.

“The man was tasered and subsequently arrested.”