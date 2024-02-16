A man has been charged.

Lincolnshire Police say Andrew Marvell, 57, of Elder Close, Skegness, has been charged in the early hours of this morning (Friday) with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded into custody to await a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

A police spokesman said the charges relate to a reported incident in the Jack Snipe, on Queens Road, Skegness shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday February 14 where a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded video/dashcam footage.