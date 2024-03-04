Man charged following reports of sexual assault and indecent exposure to women in Boston

Lincs Police

According to Lincolnshire Police a 31-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault by touching and indecent exposure.

Ali Hasan Ali of Skirbeck Road, Boston was arrested on Wednesday, February 28 and later charged with nine offences reported to have taken place in the Skirbeck Road area that day.

A force spokeperson said: “He was charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching, four counts of indecent exposure and one count of common assault.

“Ali was brought before officials at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 1, where he was remanded into custody.”