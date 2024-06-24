Man charged in connection with keyless car thefts across three counties

A man has been arrested in connection with several keyless car thefts.

A Spalding man has been charged in connections with keyless car thefts across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire

Karolis Tauckela, 27, was arrested in Haslingfield, near Cambridge, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 19, by road policing officers.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Friday, June 21, he was charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles estimated to exceed £600,000 within Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire between August 2023 and June 2024, handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft – namely being in possession of two vehicle frequency relay devices and an antenna booster.”

Tauckela, of Cross Street, Spalding, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was granted bail by magistrates to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on July 19.