Man charged over sex offences involving children in Chapel St Leonards

A man has been charged and remanded in relation to four sex offences in Chapel St Leonards.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:29 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 08:30 GMT
Stuart Minns, also known as Gabriel, aged 39, of Bacons Lane, Pinchbeck, was arrested after Lincolnshire Police received two separate sex offence reports.

One report was on Sunday, February 26, between 6pm and 6.30pm at an arcade in Chapel St Leonards, in which a man was alleged to have grabbed a child and flashed himself indecently to a group of children.

The second report was took place Saturday, March 11, in which a man was alleged to have approached children in Chapel St Leonards.

Minns was arrested and later charged with the following offences:

  • Sexual Touching on a girl under 13
  • Exposure
  • Breach of SHPO
  • Commiting an offence with intent of committing a relevant sexual offence

Minns appearared at Boston Magistrates' Court yesterday (Friday) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month.