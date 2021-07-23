Man charged with acting in threatening manner with large black knife in Skegness

Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Police received a call on Sunday from a resident on Brian Avenue reporting a man being threatening and causing damage to his home and car.

Officers investigated and found a man holding a large black knife standing near the junction with Berry Way and Roman Bank shouting.

The man attacked the police car with the knife before running off. He was pursued and police found him hiding behind a fuel tank behind a property on Algitha Road.

Peter Mousley, 58 of Brian Avenue, Skegness was arrested and has been charged with affray, possession of a knife, criminal damage and a public order offence.