Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of an explosion at the property in Waterworks Street, Gainsborough at 4.45pm on Friday, October 15.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and utility services also attended the incident and the property was secured by the services.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

There has been a suspected gas explosion in Waterworks Street, Gainsborough

Nobody was injured, and no neighbouring properties were affected.

Following further investigations it is now believed the explosion was caused by a cannister.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested and charged Simion Edwards, 27, of Waterworks Street, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has also been charged with common assault, and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Monday, October 18).