A man has been charged with four criminal offences after an incident in Skegness.

Police were alerted to reports of an assault on a woman on Grand Parade on Friday and officers were dispatched to the scene.

The man was subsequently arrested in connection with this incident and, following investigations by the East Lindsey Response Investigation Team (RIT), was yesterday (Saturday) charged with several offences.

Troy Jenkins, 50, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness, has been charged with:

One count of assault ABH

Two counts of assault on an emergency worker

One count of racially aggravated S.4a Public order