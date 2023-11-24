Man charged with attempted murder in Boston
Lincolnshire police have charged Marin Berescu, 30, with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent following an incident in Wormgate, Boston, which left a man in his 50s with serious injuries.
Following further investigations and interviews, Berescu, of Wormgate, was charged in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and has been remanded into custody. No plea was entered.
He is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 21 for trial preparation.
As reported on Tuesday, the man in his 50s is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The incident was alleged to have taken place at some point on the evening of Saturday, November 18.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A force spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the incident continues and we would ask anyone with information which might help to come forward. Please email DS Gemma Skipworth on gemma[email protected] quoting incident 426 of 18 November.”