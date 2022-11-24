A 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Holton Le Clay has today (Thursday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

George Swallow, of Lindsey Drive, Holton Le Clay, was charged with the offence after a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Swallow, who attended the hearing by video-link from custody at Lincoln Prison, spoke only to confirm his name.

Defence barrister Michael Forrest, who was representing Swallow, asked for him to be granted bail to an address in Spalding, which is 57 miles from Cleethorpes.

Prosecution barrister David Lee confirmed the address had been verified by police.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to grant Swallow bail on a number of conditions – Swallow must obey an electronically monitored curfew between 7am and 7pm, reside and sleep at an address in Spring Street, Spalding, not contact any prosecution witnesses or enter Cleethorpes.

The court heard Swallow will be employed as a labourer while he is on bail.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the alleged stabbing after the complainant sought help at the nearby pub, The Royal Oak.

