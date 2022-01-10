No Caption ABCDE EMN-221001-143303001

Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate yesterday afternoon (Sunday) after reports of an altercation at the address.

A woman in her 30s sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Dean Simpson of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear Lincoln Crown Court later this afternoon (Monday).

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman of Lincolnshire Police CID said: “Our thoughts are of course with the victim and her family at this time. Our officers were on scene very quickly and arrested the suspect. Officers have then worked tirelessly throughout the evening to ensure that we were in a position to charge in the early hours of this morning.

“We will of course continue to support the family through this difficult time and to that end, can I remind people to be considerate in regard to any comments on social media.