Man charged with attempted rape and assault in ‘random attack on a stranger’ in Lincolnshire

Police said the woman was walking along Albion Street in Spalding when she was allegedly attacked on the evening of Saturday, November 27.

Three men were reported to have interrupted the attack to rescue the woman, along with a passing motorist.

Kamil Gziut of Arnhem Way, Donington, has been remanded into custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Thursday).

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman, who has been leading the investigation said: “The full circumstances of this case were initially unclear but it soon became apparent that this was a random attack on a stranger, which, had it not been for the quick wits of the victim, and the intervention of others could have become something more sinister.

“I want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case. We are continuing to engage and support her as this investigation moves forward.

“I also particularly want to thank and commend the bravery of the three young men that came to the aid of this woman. Their actions on the night and their subsequent co-operation with our investigation has played a huge part in this investigation and we are all grateful for their help.

“We have been working tirelessly in our efforts to piece together evidence, officers worked through the night to ensure that CPS were in a position to authorise the appropriate charges.

“I hope that this reassures the community that we are absolutely committed to their safety and bringing offenders to justice who would seek to harm others.

“I can confirm that this was a completely isolated incident and we are not looking for anybody else at this time.’

Police are contining to appeal for any information that will assist the investigation and ask anyone who thinks they can help to get in touch.

There are a number of ways to contact them:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] please remember to put the reference incident 351 of 27 November in the subject box.

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 27 November

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.