Man charged with criminal damage in Boston after planters were targeted

A man has been charged with criminal damage after plants and planters were damaged in Rosegarth Street.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:54 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police

Harry Liebanas-Rolfe, aged 32, of Lincoln Lane, Boston, was arrested in connection with the incident which took place just before 5pm on May 20.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We conducted a number of inquiries and we identified Liebanas-Rolfe as the suspect.

“He was arrested in Boston on Monda, June 19, charged with criminal damage.”

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday).

The spokesperson continued: “We continue to work in partnership with Boston Borough Council’s enforcement team and Boston Borough Council’s CCTV operators to identify anyone causing criminal damage or anti-social behaviour.”

Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “Anti-social behaviour can be a blight on our communities and can cause significant detriment to the wellbeing of those living in the town.

“We are committed to targeting issues relating to anti-social behaviour when they arise, with officers utilising all powers available - such as additional patrols and dispersal orders - to ensure that those living in the town feel safe.”

To report any concerns, issues, or non-urgent crimes call police on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.