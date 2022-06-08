Man charged with exposure in Louth

A man has been charged with two offences of exposure.

Police say they received a report on May 11 that a man had exposed himself to a lone female worker at a business in the town at 4.45am on May 7.

Brooklyn McLarnon, 22, of Northgate in Louth, was interviewed voluntarily on May 22 about the incident and has been summonsed to court charged with exposure. The date for that hearing has not yet been determined.

Officers then received a further report where a woman alleged that she was walking her dog near the railway walk, Monks Dyke Road in the town on May 31 when she was followed by a man who then exposed himself to her. The incident happened at 6.45am.

On June 1, McLarnon was charged with one count of exposure in connection with that incident. He has been released on bail and is due in court on July 17.

Police state that neither woman was physically touched in either incident, but they would like to appeal for anyone else who may have any information to get in touch.

Sergeant Kelly Palmer, from the Louth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We take reports like this very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation, as well as carrying out patrols of the area.

“We’re grateful to the women who have come forward with reports.”

If you have information which can help the investigation, contact 101 or email [email protected] incident 65 of May 31.