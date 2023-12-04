Man charged with impersonating a police officer in Boston
A 20-year-old man has been charged with impersonating a police officer following reports in Boston.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Connor Stephens, of Marsh Lane, Boston, was charged on 29 November following allegations that he had approached two homeless people in Boston town centre on 13 and 14 November.
“It is alleged that Stephens had used the collar number of a Lincolnshire Police officer.
“Following initial investigations, Stephens was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
“He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a date to be confirmed.”
They added: “We continue to urge people to repost crimes on 101, and always call 999 in an emergency.”