A Derbyshire man charged with murdering a 43-year-old man in Ingoldmells has today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in Ingoldmells, Lincs, at about 1am last Thursday, April 8.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

He appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning via a video-link from Lincoln Prison.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms Malek spoke only to confirm his name.

No pleas were entered to the charges and there was no bail application.

Malek was represented by Jasmine Leng and the Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Adam Pearson.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 30.

The case was also listed for a provisional trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 9 October.

It is estimated to last two weeks.

Judge Hirst remanded Malek into custody until his next court appearance and told him: "You will next be before the court on May 30 when you will be expected to enter a plea.

"Your trial, if there is to be one, is provisionally listed for October 9.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody."