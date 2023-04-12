Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Man charged with Ingoldmells murder appears at Lincoln Crown Court

A Derbyshire man charged with murdering a 43-year-old man in Ingoldmells has today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

By Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in IngoldmellsGareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in Ingoldmells
Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in Ingoldmells

Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in Ingoldmells, Lincs, at about 1am last Thursday, April 8.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

He appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning via a video-link from Lincoln Prison.

Most Popular

Wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms Malek spoke only to confirm his name.

No pleas were entered to the charges and there was no bail application.

Malek was represented by Jasmine Leng and the Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Adam Pearson.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 30.

The case was also listed for a provisional trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 9 October.

It is estimated to last two weeks.

Judge Hirst remanded Malek into custody until his next court appearance and told him: "You will next be before the court on May 30 when you will be expected to enter a plea.

"Your trial, if there is to be one, is provisionally listed for October 9.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody."

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 9pm on April 5 and 3am on April t6 o get in touch.