Man charged with Lincoln murder

Darren Munnelley.

Darren Munnelly, 46, from Lincoln, was found fatally injured in the early hours of Sunday (July 26).

Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary's Street in Lincoln, was arrested shortly after and has now been charged with Mr Munnelly’s murder. He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday).

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, of EMSOU Major Crime, said: “Our work is ongoing to ensure we get justice for Mr Munnelly and our investigation does not end here. His life was ended in a devastating act of violence and the effect that has had on his loved ones will change the courses of their lives forever. We work hard to try and make sure we’re doing all we can to do right by his family and friends, and to do right by him.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their help. A huge part of police work relies on the information and intelligence our communities give us and our Lincoln communities have really come through for us as we launched this investigation. It really is appreciated.”