A man has been charged with multiple offences after officers were called to an address in Mablethorpe.

They arrived at the property on High Street at around 8.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, September 4, where a man was subsequently arrested.

Daniel James Callaghan, 38, of Green Lane in Rotherham was charged with wounding with intent, false imprisonment, criminal damage, and breaching bail conditions.

He was remanded and will appear at court later today.