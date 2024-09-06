Man charged with multiple offences after Mablethorpe incident
A man has been charged with multiple offences after police officers were called to an address in Mablethorpe.
According to Lincolnshire Police, officers arrived at the property on High Street at around 8.30pm on Wednesday evening (September 4) where a man was subsequently arrested.
Daniel James Callaghan, 38, of Green Lane in Rotherham was charged with wounding with intent, false imprisonment, criminal damage, and breaching bail conditions.
“He was remanded and will appear at court later today (Friday),” said a police spokesman.