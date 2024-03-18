Man charged with multiple shop thefts in Boston
A Boston man has been charged with a number of shop thefts in the town.
Lincolnshire Police said earlier today (Monday) that they had arrested someone in connection with a number of alleged thefts from retail premises in the area.
A spokesperson for the force has now updated the incident to state: “Scott Cutts, 37, of Chapel Street, Boston, has been charged with 12 counts of theft and one of failing to appear at court.
“He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today (18 March).”