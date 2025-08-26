Man charged with multiple violence offences including possessing knife in public place in Skegness

A man has been charged with multiple violence offences including possessing knife in public place in Skegness

A 45-year-old man has been charged with multiple violence offences in Skegness – including possession of a knife in a public place.

Alex Stewart, of Wainfleet Road, has been charged with affray, two counts of assault by beating, and possession of a knife in a public place following a disturbance outside an address on Scampton Way, Skegness, on Wednesday, August 20.

Stewart appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 22, and a pre-trial review is due to take place at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, September 8.