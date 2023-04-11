Register
Man charged with nine offences including stalking and possession of a bladed article

A 30-year-old man has been charged with nine offences including stalking and possession of a bladed article.

By Rachel Armitage2
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police.

Mark Preston, of Maple Court, Killingbeck, Leeds was arrested on Monday (April 10) and charged with hacking social media accounts and changed passwords which amount to stalking of a female victim between February 25 and April 10, possession of a bladed article in Carlton Park, Manby, and posting private indecent images of a person without consent, all on February 26.

He was also charged driving a Skoda Fabia in Mill Road, Theddlethorpe, without any insurance twice, driving the same car dangerously, and theft of a SIM card in Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe, all on February 26, and criminal damage to a mobile phone belonging to another at an address in Mablethorpe on February 29.

Preston was also charged with breaching a suspended prison sentence for possession of a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).