Man charged with nine offences including stalking and possession of a bladed article

Mark Preston, of Maple Court, Killingbeck, Leeds was arrested on Monday (April 10) and charged with hacking social media accounts and changed passwords which amount to stalking of a female victim between February 25 and April 10, possession of a bladed article in Carlton Park, Manby, and posting private indecent images of a person without consent, all on February 26.
He was also charged driving a Skoda Fabia in Mill Road, Theddlethorpe, without any insurance twice, driving the same car dangerously, and theft of a SIM card in Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe, all on February 26, and criminal damage to a mobile phone belonging to another at an address in Mablethorpe on February 29.
Preston was also charged with breaching a suspended prison sentence for possession of a firearm.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).