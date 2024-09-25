Lincolnshire police.

A man has been charged with shop-thefts and burglary in Skegness.

Nathan Lewis, 23, of no fixed address was charged in connection with three incidents, which took place in the town between September 15 and 20, say Lincolnshire Police.

The 23-year-old was charged with stealing 22 tins of mackerel from the Co-Op, in Roman Bank in Skegness on September 15.

And on September 19, he is alleged to have taken a variety of cleaning products from the same store.

He has also been charged with burglary at Olivia’s Wine Bar in Roman Bank while the premises was closed on September 20.

Lewis has been arrested and remanded into police custody, and will appear in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, September 25).