Man charged with shoplifting from Sleaford Tesco

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft of Sleaford Police stated on social media yesterday (Wednesday): “Once again over the Christmas period we had individuals from outside of the Sleaford area who believed Sleaford would be a soft target for shop theft.

“The positive news is an adult male from the Boston area was detained by officers in Tesco last week.

“He has been charged with four separate thefts from Tesco in Sleaford itself, totalling several hundred pounds worth of spirits and alcohol.”

A man has been arrested