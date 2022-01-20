Man charged with shoplifting from Sleaford Tesco

After a series of shop thefts in the Sleaford area over the Christmas period, police have announced a man has been detained and charged for four separate thefts from the town’s Tesco store.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 9:32 am

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft of Sleaford Police stated on social media yesterday (Wednesday): “Once again over the Christmas period we had individuals from outside of the Sleaford area who believed Sleaford would be a soft target for shop theft.

“The positive news is an adult male from the Boston area was detained by officers in Tesco last week.

“He has been charged with four separate thefts from Tesco in Sleaford itself, totalling several hundred pounds worth of spirits and alcohol.”

Sgt Mumby-Croft added he may also be linked to multiple other offences over the last two months in Sleaford and elsewhere.