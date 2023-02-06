A man charged with stabbing another man in Boston has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Felikas Grigas, 34, of Hartley Street, Boston, denied a charge of Section 18 wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article, namely a knife, in Hartley Street, Boston.

Both offences are alleged to have occurred on 2 January this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grigas, of Hartley Street, Boston, entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Section 20 wounding on the same date.

There was no application for bail and Recorder Matthew Walsh adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on 26 June.

The trial is estimated to last four days.

Recorder Walsh told Grigas: "Your trial, having entered not guilty pleas to charges, will take place in June."

Grigas, who followed the hearing via a Lithuanian interpreter, was remanded into custody until his trial.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to a report of an injured man in Hartley Street, Boston, at 7.52pm on Monday, January 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man in his 20s had two suspected stab wounds and was taken to hospital.