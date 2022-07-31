Police forensics on the scene of the alleged murder in Fountain Lane, Boston, on Friday.

A force spokesperson said: “This evening, 22-year-old Deividas Skebas has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

“Lilia tragically died following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on 28 July. She is believed to have suffered a stab wound.

“Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would urge for their privacy to be respected at this particularly difficult time. Their welfare continues to be a priority for us.

A police cordon at Fountain Lane.

“Following a combination of intelligence and information supplied by members of the public, armed officers made an arrest in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday.”

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, tomorrow (Monday, August 1).

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia’s death.

“Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We’ll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.”

He added: “Finally, I’d like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff.”

Floral tributes are continuing to pour in close to the crime scene in Fountain Lane and at Fountain Place.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 419 of July 28 or contact the force via [email protected] (using incident number 419 of July 28 in the subject line).