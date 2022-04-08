A rundown property which had become hazardous and a magnet for anti-social behaviour has been closed by Crawley Borough Council and Sussex Police

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports that a man was being verbally abused outside the store in High Street, following a parking dispute outside a Boots store at around 9am on yesterday morning (Thursday).

The offender is reported to have approached the victim inside the pharmacy. They both then left the store and went outside, where the altercation happened.

The suspect had left the scene before officers were called, but Anthony Rogers, of High Street, Sutton on Sea, was charged with two public order offences relating to using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear, or provoke unlawful violence soon after.

He was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

Rogers has been released on bail to attend court on April 27.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood policing Team have been carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or captured any of it on dashcam or mobile phone, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting Incident 68 of April 7, or emailing [email protected].