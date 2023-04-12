A man has pleaded guilty to two offences following a police pursuit from Boston to Wyberton on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said yesterday (Tuesday): “Officers from our armed response team saw a silver BMW being driven on High Street, Boston just before 2pm on Saturday April 8,

“They requested that the driver stop the vehicle, but instead he sped off. The officers pursued the vehicle for around five minutes.

“The driver eventually stopped the car on Solway Avenue, Wyberton, and ran off. He was arrested within minutes. He was subsequently charged and kept in custody until he could appear at the next available court.

“On Monday April 10, Arkadiusz Czerwinski, 34, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton, pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.