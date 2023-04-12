Register
Man charged with two offences after police give chase through Boston

A man has pleaded guilty to two offences following a police pursuit from Boston to Wyberton on Saturday.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
Lincolnshire Police. Stock image
Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said yesterday (Tuesday): “Officers from our armed response team saw a silver BMW being driven on High Street, Boston just before 2pm on Saturday April 8,

“They requested that the driver stop the vehicle, but instead he sped off. The officers pursued the vehicle for around five minutes.

“The driver eventually stopped the car on Solway Avenue, Wyberton, and ran off. He was arrested within minutes. He was subsequently charged and kept in custody until he could appear at the next available court.

“On Monday April 10, Arkadiusz Czerwinski, 34, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton, pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

“Due to the seriousness of the charges, the case has been transferred to the Crown Court for sentencing. Meanwhile, Czerwinski has been remanded into custody.”