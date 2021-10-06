Man crashed his mum’s £30,000 Mercedes car following a police chase

Court news

Zac Nevin, 25, of Station Road, admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving while disqualified when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

The magistrates were told that he was seen by police, apparently drunk, getting into a Mercedes A200 car near the Clock Tower in Skegness.

It was said police followed him and made an attempt to stop him but, although he slowed down, he then accelerated onto the A158 towards Burgh le Marsh at speeds of more than 120 mph.

Nevin was then said to have been unable to complete a turn because of his speed and crashed the car into a field.

Nevin, who was said to have been ‘clearly intoxicated’, gave a positive roadside breath test reading of 87 microgrammes, the legal limit being 35, and was arrested but refused to provide an evidential sample at the police station.

The magistrates heard that in April this year, Nevin had been disqualified from driving until January 2023 for driving with excess alcohol.

Mitigating, Asad Aziz said it was: ‘not a sustained or prolonged piece of bad driving’ and that after driving for around a quarter to half a mile, he had clipped the pavement and gone into a field.

He said Nevin had been driving his mother’s £30,000 Mercedes and it would not be covered by insurance as he was disqualified from driving.