Man denies attempted murder of woman in Skegness

Scene of the attempted murder in Skegness.

Leigh Pateman was charged with attempted murder after the woman in her 40s suffered life threatening injuries.

Pateman this morning (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of attempting to murder Ellen Marshall.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on 22 April this year when firefighters and police were called to the blaze at a property in Firbeck Avenue, Skegness.

At the time of the fire Lincolnshire Police said the woman remained in a critical condition in hospital as a result of her injuries.

Pateman, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 6 December this year.

His trial is expected to last seven days.

The hearing was told Miss Marshall is still in an "extremely poorly" condition.

Pateman was remanded into custody to await his trial.