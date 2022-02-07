Man denies attempted murder of woman in Spilsby

Lincoln Crown Court.

Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on 9 January after reports of an altercation at the address.

A woman in her 30s sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said.

Dean Simpson, 49, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, was charged with attempted murder.

He appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Monday) and entered a not guilty plea to attempting to murder Jenny Simpson on 9 January this year.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a provisional trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 June this year.

The trial is expected to last up to four days.

Simpson was remanded into custody and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 16 May.