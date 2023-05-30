A Derbyshire man has denied the murder of a popular Rotherham landlord who died near Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

Scene of the alleged murder near Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Gareth Hart, 43, who had also worked as a scaffolder, was on holiday in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when it is alleged he was murdered in the early hours of April 6.

Police attended the scene following initial reports of an altercation at 12.57am. Mr Hart was found near a takeaway and had suffered a stab wound to the chest, an inquest opening later heard.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

He today appeared in person at Lincoln Crown Court.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms Malek entered a not guilty plea to the murder of Mr Hart on April 6 this year.

He also denied a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, on the same date.

Malek was represented by Gordon Aspden KC.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on October 9.

It is estimated to last two weeks.

Judge Hirst remanded Malek back into custody until his next court appearance and told him: "Your trial will be on the 9 October."

Police had appealed to anyone with information or with dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 21:00 on 5 April and 03:00 on 6 April to get in touch.