Man denies murdering Boston girl (9), but indicates guilty plea to unlawful killing
Lilia Valutyte was playing with a hola hoop outside the shop where her mother was working in Fountain Lane, when she suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the evening of July 28, 2022.
Despite the efforts of paramedics and a police officer who arrived on the scene within a minute on his way home from work, Lilia was confirmed as deceased just after 7pm.
Deividas Skebas, now 26, and formerly of Thorold Street, Boston, was arrested two days later and charged with murder.
On Friday, Skebas appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a videolink and entered a not guilty plea to the murder of Lilia.
Wearing a blue sweatshirt, Skebas replied: “I plead not guilty to murder.”
John McNally, defending Skebas, indicated a guilty plea on his behalf to the manslaughter of Lilia Valutyte by diminished responsibility.
Christopher Donnellan, representing the prosecution, asked for time to consider the guilty plea indicated by Skebas and to consult Lilia's family, who were not present in court.
The case was adjourned for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on December 5.
Judge Simon Hirst told Skebas he would face a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on January 27 if the prosecution still wished to proceed with the murder charge.
Skebas was remanded back into secure custody until his next court appearance.
Following Lilia's death, dozens of flowers and other tributes were left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
A service of reflection and prayer was also held at St Botolph's Church.