A man who denies raping a woman in a park in Skegness will go on trial in December.

Lincoln Crown Court

Saad Gomaa, 33, today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to a single charge of rape through an Arabic interpreter.

Gomaa, formerly of an address in Skegness, was remanded to appear at Crown Court after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last month.

He is charged with raping the woman in Tower Gardens, Skegness, on 9 June.

Gomaa was represented by defence barrister Karen Walton and the Crown Prosecution Service were represented by David Webster.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Crown Court beginning on 4 December.

The trial is estimated to last three days.

Gomaa, who was wearing a grey sweat shirt and jogging bottoms, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.