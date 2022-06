The man wanted by Lincolnshire Police in connection with an incident of indecent exposure.

A group of teenagers were relaxing in a field on Newton Close in Wragby, when a man dropped his pants and exposed himself at around 1pm

A Lincolnshire Polcie spokesman said: “We would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with this incident.