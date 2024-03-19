Lincoln Crown Court.

Police were called to a report that a man had made threats and assaulted another man in the Jack Snipe pub, formerly known as The Highwayman, on Queens Road, Skegness, on Wednesday, February 14.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a wound to his arm which was described as serious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Marvell, 57, of Elder Close, Skegness, today (Mon) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Carl Shaw with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Marvell also admitted a second count of having a machete style knife in the Jack Snipe pub.

Both offences occurred on 14 February this year.

David Eager, prosecuting, said Marvell had volunteered his intention to plead guilty during his first appearance in court.

Mr Eager asked for sentence to be adjourned for an impact statement to be taken from the victim and for medical evidence of his injury to be provided for the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recorder William Thomas KC remanded Marvell back into custody and told him he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 22 April.