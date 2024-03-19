Man faces jail after wounding pubgoer with machete on Valentine’s Day
Police were called to a report that a man had made threats and assaulted another man in the Jack Snipe pub, formerly known as The Highwayman, on Queens Road, Skegness, on Wednesday, February 14.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a wound to his arm which was described as serious.
Andrew Marvell, 57, of Elder Close, Skegness, today (Mon) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Carl Shaw with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
Marvell also admitted a second count of having a machete style knife in the Jack Snipe pub.
Both offences occurred on 14 February this year.
David Eager, prosecuting, said Marvell had volunteered his intention to plead guilty during his first appearance in court.
Mr Eager asked for sentence to be adjourned for an impact statement to be taken from the victim and for medical evidence of his injury to be provided for the court.
Recorder William Thomas KC remanded Marvell back into custody and told him he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 22 April.
"The court will want to understand the full circumstances of what happened as well as the impact on the victim and the medical evidence," Recorder Thomas told Marvell.