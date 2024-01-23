Lincoln Crown Court.

Matthew Lawrence, 49, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which occurred in Sleaford on March 24 last year, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service indicated that plea was acceptable after the female victim said she was not willing to come to court and wished to get on with her life.

Leanne Summers, defending Lawrence, said he wished to be sentenced straight away without the assistance of a Probation report.

"He would wish to be sentenced," Miss Summers explained. "He understands the options are limited without a report, but he is realistic about the outcome."

But Judge Simon Hirst said he would not sentence Lawrence, of no fixed address, without an assessment by the Probation Service.

"This is a man who has pleaded guilty to domestic violence, and has a previous conviction for domestic violence on a previous partner," Judge Hirst explained.

"There is also a conviction for harassment which I would like to know more about."

Lawrence was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on February 23.

Judge Hirst told Lawrence the fact he was adjourning for a report did not mean he would not receive a jail sentence.

"You are a man approaching nearly 50 years of age who in the last five years has committed a series of offences against women," Judge Hirst said.