Man fined for helping to buy beer for teenage boys

Police

According to PC Matthew Roberts from the community policing team, the man was served a Fixed Penalty Notice for facilitating the purchase of five cases of beer which were then handed to a group of 14 and 15-year-old boys in a Wellingore play park.

Pc Roberts added: “The youths unsurprisingly got very drunk and the children’s play park was covered in broken beer bottles.

“To the credit of the youth’s parents, the youths cleaned up the mess the next day and a complaint was made by them to police.