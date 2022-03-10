Man found with a knuckleduster and cannabis on drug dealer search

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Oliver Lamb, 24, of Station Road, Firsby, Spilsby admitted possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis when he appeared before District Judge Peter Veits sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Lamb, who was a passenger in a van in Laythorpe Avenue, Skegness at 1.05pm on January 3 was found by police to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and the knuckleduster, claiming he had only bought it that day and was going to take it home.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Lamb seemed to have a fascination with weapons and had only just bought it and was planning to take it home.

Ordering him to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work for the community, Judge Veits remarked it was

'strange how many times people with offensive weapons claim they had only bought it that day'.