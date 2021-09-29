Man found with knives in Boston is to be held in hospital for treatment

Court news

Lee Wright, 35, of Queen Street, had admitted possessing a knife on August 22 last year when he shouted threats at his brother in Witham Bank East, and again on July 7 this year when he threw a planter through his mother’s window in Boston.

The magistrates heard that two doctors had recommended Wright be made subject to a hospital order for treatment as an in-patient for his schizophrenia, but were told Wright himself objected to the order being made.