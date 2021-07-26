Man found with pepper spray cannisters at his Skegness home is fined

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Mariusz Kukulka, 39, of Beacon Park Drive, admitted possessing the two canisters when he appeared at Boston Mag Court.

Prosecuting, Lee Shepherd said that on December 11 last year, police went to Kukulka's home address to arrest him on another matter and carried out a search, when they found two pepper spray cannisters in a

drawer.

He said that in interview Kukulka, who is a Polish national, said he had bought them in Poland for protection as he went through France, not knowing they were illegal in this country.

He said that when he did, his wife got rid of the stun gun element of the weapon and he had not realised the two canisters were still in the house.

Mitigating, Rebecca Freitas said Kukulka had told the police that there were canisters in the house and had been frank in his interview with them.